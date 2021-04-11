Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Down to $21.26

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $20.72. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. CRV LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $15,879,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 276,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 60.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 53.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

