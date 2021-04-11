Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $42.85

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $41.87. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

