Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.81

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.68. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 3,610 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.