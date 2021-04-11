Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.27

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $16.79. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 608 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

