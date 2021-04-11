Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.27

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $16.79. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 608 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
