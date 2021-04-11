Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €52.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €52.00 ($61.18) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.23 ($57.92).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €48.05 ($56.53) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.