Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.85 ($72.77).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

