JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.08 ($90.68).

KGX opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.95. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

