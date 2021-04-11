Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,815 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDSB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,811.67 ($23.67).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,335.40 ($17.45) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,408.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,243.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.34%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

