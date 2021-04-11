Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Synectics stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of £26.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.03. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

In other news, insider Paul Webb acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £904 ($1,181.08).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

