Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ABB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABB. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,684,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $2,798,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

