FY2024 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Reduced by Truist Securiti

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.84 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

