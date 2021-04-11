Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €88.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €90.16 ($106.07).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM stock opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €47.69 ($56.11) and a fifty-two week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 170.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.