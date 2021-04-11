GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.72 ($37.32).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €35.96 ($42.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 12 month high of €35.31 ($41.54). The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.09.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.