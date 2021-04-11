LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.50 ($79.41).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €61.80 ($72.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.30. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €37.80 ($44.47) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

