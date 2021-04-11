Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €71.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ETR COP opened at €72.35 ($85.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 51.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.34. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €61.50 ($72.35) and a 1-year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

