Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) vs. Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Head to Head Contrast

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 11.00% 26.67% 4.70% Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70%

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $5.60 billion 3.66 $643.00 million $2.72 24.56 Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 6.01 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -15.58

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Restaurant Brands International and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 1 7 16 0 2.63 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus price target of $64.62, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $32.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Kura Sushi USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

