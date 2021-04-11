ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $530.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 150.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $273.76 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

