Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $820.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

