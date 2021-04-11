Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

FUV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

