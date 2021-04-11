Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €98.60 ($116.00) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.28. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.