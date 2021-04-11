QIAGEN’s (QGEN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $208,212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

