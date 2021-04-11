Landec Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landec in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $224,844. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

