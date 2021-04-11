MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MetLife in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.46.

Shares of MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

