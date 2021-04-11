Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CERS opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cerus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

