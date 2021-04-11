Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.36 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 10.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 52,142 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

