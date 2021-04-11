Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

Shares of ESI opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$200.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.9375609 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

