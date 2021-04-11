Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Lowered to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YARIY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

