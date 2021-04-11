Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.91.

ERF stock opened at C$6.87 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

