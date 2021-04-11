TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TUI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of TUI from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get TUI alerts:

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.