OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $3.05 on Friday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of analysts have commented on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

