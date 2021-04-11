Contrasting Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Juhl Energy alerts:

This table compares Juhl Energy and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group 2.81% 10.58% 7.53%

Juhl Energy has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Juhl Energy and The Hackett Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group $282.47 million 1.90 $23.28 million $0.79 22.51

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Juhl Energy and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Hackett Group has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.74%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Juhl Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Juhl Energy Company Profile

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices to help clients develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions for core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics areas. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services; and OneStream practice that helps clients choose and deploy OneStream XF Platform and Market Place solutions. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Juhl Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juhl Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.