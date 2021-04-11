Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.78.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

