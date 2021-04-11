Raymond James Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$47.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.93.

PD stock opened at C$30.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -6.0399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

