Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$71.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price decreased by Raymond James to C$71.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock opened at C$52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$43.64 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Insiders have sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 in the last 90 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

