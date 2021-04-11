Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SU. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.10.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$26.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.23.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.69%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.