William Blair Weighs in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of ATNM opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

