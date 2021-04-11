(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.70 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INGA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.10 ($11.88).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.