Vodafone Group Plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vodafone Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 358,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 263,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

