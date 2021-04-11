The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a twelve month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.