Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) has been assigned a C$8.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 113.90% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

ITR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

ITR stock opened at C$3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.86 and a 52 week high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

