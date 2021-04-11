The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€725.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €608.50 ($715.88).

EPA:KER opened at €611.90 ($719.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €568.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €570.47. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

