Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Netflix stock opened at $555.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $526.72 and its 200 day moving average is $517.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $367.70 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

