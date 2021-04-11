Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

AMP opened at $240.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.55. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $241.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

