National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £150.79 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 887 ($11.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.79 ($197.01).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, John Pettigrew bought 18 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £153.18 ($200.13).

LON NG opened at GBX 900.50 ($11.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 845.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 887.63. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a market cap of £31.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54.

Several research firms have commented on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,012.15 ($13.22).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

