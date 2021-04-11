National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £150.79 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 887 ($11.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.79 ($197.01).
- On Monday, February 8th, John Pettigrew bought 18 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £153.18 ($200.13).
LON NG opened at GBX 900.50 ($11.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 845.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 887.63. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a market cap of £31.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
