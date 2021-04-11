Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

