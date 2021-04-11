Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.69

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $676,140 in the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.