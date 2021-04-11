Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up to $101.99

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.99, but opened at $104.95. Crown shares last traded at $103.95, with a volume of 9,682 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

