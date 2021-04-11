CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Up to $15.63

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.98. CarParts.com shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 3,087 shares trading hands.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The stock has a market cap of $788.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769 in the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 148,269 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

