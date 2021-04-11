Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.06

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 2371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. Wedbush raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

