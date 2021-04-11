Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Up to $45.00

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $47.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

