Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Up to $45.00

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $47.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

